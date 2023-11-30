Rite Aid’s Elixir PBM auction delayed by a month

Private equity firms may be among those competing with stalking horse bidder MedImpact.

Bankrupt pharmacy operator Rite Aid has postponed an auction for its pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) business, Elixir Rx Solutions. Originally scheduled for November 20, the auction has been delayed until December 21, the same date as an auction for Rite Aid’s retail stores.

As PE Hub reported previously, private equity firms may be among the bidders.

After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on October 15, Rite Aid initially set a November 16 deadline for bids to challenge the stalking horse bidder, MedImpact Healthcare Systems, which had offered $575 million for the PBM assets.

A sale motion filed by MedImpact on November 16 noted the company had committed $57.5 million in cash deposits toward the PBM stalking horse bid already and has access to financing to fund a bid of up to $604 million for the PBM business.

Following a November 21 court hearing in the US Bankruptcy Court in Trenton, New Jersey, Rite Aid attorneys from Kirkland & Ellis filed a notice of the continuation of the sale processes for the PBM and the stores.

The revised schedule calls for MedImpact to formally file its stalking horse bid for Elixir by December 13. Competitive bids for the PBM business and retail stores must be received by December 18, with auctions scheduled for December 21 for both sets of assets at the law firm’s New York office. The company and potential buyers would seek court approval at a January 9, 2024 sale hearing.

Formed in 1989, MedImpact is a privately-held PBM based in San Diego, with more than 55 million customers across the US. The company serves employer, commercial and government health plans, and generated over $7.5 billion in revenue and about $320 million in EBITDA for the 12 months ended June 30, according to court filings.

Rite Aid’s PBM business is expected to attract mid-market private equity interest, Nathan Ray, head of healthcare and life sciences M&A for West Monroe Partners, a Chicago-based digital services firm, told PE Hub in a previous interview.

Elixir has $1.9 billion in annual revenue and serves 1.5 million retail customers throughout the country.

The most likely winner of the assets may be a PE-backed mid-market PBM company in a merger of equals, Ray said. He defined mid-market PBM as those generating annual revenue between $1 billion and $5 billion.

PE Hub has identified several PE sponsors with PBM portfolio companies, including Towerbrook Capital Partners (Maxor National Pharmacy Services), Water Street Healthcare Partners (Southern Scripts), Nautic Partners (EmpiRx) and Court Square (Integrated Prescription Management).

Rite Aid, MedImpact and Kirkland & Ellis did not immediately respond to requests for comment.