Roadwork: 7 private equity deals that aim to pave the way

Investcorp, Trilantic North America, Crest Rock Partners, Comvest Partners and Kohlberg & Company are investing in road services.

Private equity firms are investing in Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) and other engineering and consulting services aimed at improving roads and traffic in North America.

Wear and tear has left over 40 percent of America’s road network in poor or mediocre condition, according to the report card for America’s infrastructure.

Traffic’s pretty bad too. “In the years following the 2008 economic recession, congestion increased by 1 to 3 percent annually and continues to outpace population growth. In fact, 47 percent of the nation’s urban interstates are experiencing congestion during peak hours, and 30 percent of trips taken on the nation’s roads are impacted by severe or extreme congestion,” the report said.

In its 2023 Progress Report on the National Roadway Safety Strategy, the US Department of Transportation painted a grim picture of rising deaths on the country’s roads.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is committing billions of dollars towards revamping road infrastructure.

PE firms are playing an important role, cranking out deals that are targeting different aspects of road infrastructure, working with municipalities, state governments and other clients. Today PE Hub is rounding up seven deals announced over the last six months, starting with the most recently announced.

1. GHK Capital buys WSB

Earlier in September, GHK Capital Partners of Greenwich, Connecticut, acquired WSB & Associates, a Minneapolis-based infrastructure engineering consulting firm.

WSB consults on projects involving bridges, road designs, traffic engineering and transportation planning.

Concurrently, WSB completed the acquisition of EST, a transportation infrastructure engineering consulting firm with operations across Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado and California. EST is WSB’s first add-on under GHK’s ownership.

2. Kohlberg-backed AWP Safety buys quartet of companies

In August, AWP Safety, a portfolio company of Kohlberg & Company, bought four companies, including three regional safety companies from RHV Capital.

From RHV, AWP bought Arrive Alive Traffic Control based in Orlando, Florida, ‘Em a Brake Safety, in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, and Stay Alert Safety Services in Kernersville, North Carolina.

Separately, AWP acquired Texas Traffic and Barricade, based in Pantego, Texas.

All four companies are focused on road infrastructure.

“The four companies that are joining the AWP Safety platform have established themselves as leading worksite safety providers in their respective regions,” said Gus Harwood, managing director, Kohlberg. “We look forward to partnering with the management teams to accelerate their growth and strategic objectives.”

3. Grovecourt acquires Traffic & Mobility Consultants

Also in August, Grovecourt Capital Partners, based in West Palm Beach, Florida, acquired Traffic & Mobility Consultants, an engineering company focusing on transportation planning and traffic engineering.

“TMC possesses tremendous opportunities for geographic expansion and continued success as the go-to transportation planning and traffic engineering firm in Florida,” said Alex Vargas, managing partner, Grovecourt.

4. Highview Capital invests in Safety Marking

Also in August, Los Angeles-based Highview Capital invested in Safety Marking, a Bridgeport, Connecticut-based highway and roadway marking company that serves the Northeastern region.

Founded and operated by Mark Kelly since 1973, Safety Marking counts states, municipalities, airports and private businesses among its customers.

5. Comvest Partners-backed GAI Consultants acquires Eland Engineering

In June, GAI Consultants, a portfolio company of West Palm Beach-based Comvest Partners, acquired Eland Engineering, a Fort Lauderdale-based provider of engineering consulting and field maintenance services for intelligent transportation systems and traffic signal systems.

With locations locations across the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Southeast and Texas, GAI is a planning, engineering, and environmental consulting firm.

Eland was founded in 2009 by Bo Qian.

“The acquisition of Eland brings unique [Intelligent Transportation Systems] expertise and capabilities that further strengthen GAI’s distinguished position in the transportation engineering and consulting market,” said Kevin LaHatte, a partner at Comvest. “State and municipal governments are increasing their infrastructure investments, which include building smart cities and improving traffic control and management technologies. Comvest looks forward to continuing to support GAI’s growth and investment in strategic acquisitions.”

6. Crest Rock-backed Lumin8 acquires Bean Electrical

In May, Lumin8 Transportation Technologies, a portfolio company of Crest Rock Partners, acquired Bean Electrical, a Fort Worth, Texas-based provider of traffic signal and streetlight construction services for municipalities and general contractors.

Bean Electrical was founded by Roy Bean in 1985.

“As states and municipalities begin to invest in smart city initiatives and the connected highway, Lumin8’s unmatched ability to design, build, monitor and maintain traffic infrastructure assets is of ever increasing value,” said Andrew Carlin, vice president at Crest Rock.

7. Investcorp and Trilantic-backed RoadSafe Traffic Systems acquires Highway Supply

Back in April, RoadSafe Traffic Systems, a portfolio company of Investcorp and Trilantic North America, acquired Highway Supply, an Albuquerque, New Mexico-based provider of traffic control products and services.

RoadSafe is a provider of traffic control and pavement marking services.

This is RoadSafe’s ninth acquisition since Investcorp and Trilantic invested in the company in 2021. Back in January, the company acquired Western Remac, a Woodbridge, Illinois-based provider of sign manufacturing and installation services.