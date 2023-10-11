Ronin Equity seeks add-ons after merging six companies to craft Lotus

Following Ronin Equity Partners’ formation of Lotus Beverage Alliance from the merger of six US craft beverage equipment providers in April, the New York PE firm is hunting for add-on acquisitions. To find out what’s ahead for the portfolio company, PE Hub spoke with David Feierstein, managing director, and Elliott Rogasik, associate, at Ronin.

While the fragmented US craft beer and wine market is comprised of about 25,000 individual producers, on the equipment side, Lotus is unique in providing a full range of integrated services, including canning, bottling, labelling and distilling for the distribution of craft beer, wine, spirits, kombucha and coffee, according to Rogasik.

“The craft beer industry consolidating was a part of what drove our investment thesis,” said Rogasik who serves as head of M&A at Lotus. “There’s no established leader in the market, which is what drove Ronin into the space.”

To form Lotus, Ronin snatched up Alpha Brewing, GW Kent, Twin Monkeys, Stout Tanks and Kettles, Brewmation and Automated Extractions, each of which has provided equipment to craft beverage makers for decades. Customers of Lotus include Sierra Nevada Brewing, Harpoon Brewery, Samuel Adams and Dogfish Head Brewery.

Over the next six to nine months, Ronin anticipates targeting companies that could bolster Lotus’ process solutions in the wine, distillery and coffee industry verticals, Rogasik said.

The New York-based equity sponsor receives three to five deal target referrals each week for companies that could result in add-on deals, Feierstein said. Ronin uses a proprietary business intermediary approach to talk to business owners before they become involved with an investment bank-led sale process.

Ronin has had talks with founder-oriented companies and regional companies providing one or more business functions to the craft beverage market in New York, Michigan, Florida, Colorado and Oregon. Potential target companies range from $5 million to $40 million in annual revenue and from five to 20-person teams to vertically integrated businesses with up to 200-person teams working at one or multiple facilities.

Exit route

Asked about a long-term exit strategy for the company, Rogasik said: “Lotus is a highly attractive asset for international strategics looking to establish a beachhead in the North American market. Since Lotus is the only professionalized business in the craft beverage equipment space, there are also strong synergies with both PE-owned and publicly traded equipment businesses looking to capture market share.”

Prior to an exit, Rogasik said Lotus doesn’t have an explicit revenue target in mind, but given internal estimates of the craft beverage equipment spend in North America, the company’s business plan would translate into roughly $200 million to $250 million of annual revenue.

On tap

Craft beer represented 13.2 percent of the US beer market volume in 2022, according to the trade group Brewers Association.

PE firms are active in the sector. In the craft brewing equipment market, in addition to Ronin, there is Mangrove Equity Partners.

In craft beer production, several consumer-oriented PE sponsors have been active in acquiring producers, including Castanea Partners, TSG Consumer Partners, Ulysses Management and Valterra Partners, said an investment banker interviewed for this story.