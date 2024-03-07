Sandbrook’s Williams scouted 100 targets before backing solar plus storage developer rPlus

'Expanding computational intensity associated with AI, in particular, means that companies like Meta, Alphabet, Amazon and Microsoft are important customers for renewable energy in the US,' Carl Williams said.

Sandbrook Capital Management, a renewable energy and sustainable private equity and infrastructure investor, continues to scour the market for deal targets this year after arranging its first flagship US investment supporting a solar, storage and wind project developer of large utility projects.

In fact, the deal spigot is flowing for the Stamford, Connecticut-based Sandbrook, as its February 22 investment of $460 million in rPlus Energies was just one of 100 targets the three-year-old investment firm had met with recently, Carl Williams, co-founder and partner at Sandbrook, told PE Hub.

This past month, Sandbrook invested in rPlus, previously a closely held project developer in states like Idaho and Utah where baseload power plants such as coal and natural gas are out of favor. To replace power plants designed to operate at peak daily times with solar at grid scale requires energy storage, which is paired with solar in high resource regions such as the far western US.

“Increasing demand for renewable energy and energy storage is being driven by a host of factors, including accelerating growth in data center load,” Williams said. “Expanding computational intensity associated with AI, in particular, means that companies like Meta, Alphabet, Amazon and Microsoft are important customers for renewable energy in the US.”

Formed in 2021, Williams and co-founders Alfredo Marti, Christopher Hunt, Kenneth Ryan and German Cueva previously worked together for over a decade at Riverstone, one of the largest global energy PE firms with over $43 billion in invested capital and an early investor in Pattern Energy, a wind and transmission developer which went public in 2014 as a yield-oriented company and is now privately held.

“Our initial commitment in Pattern was just about the same size as this, and at the end we committed $2 billion overall,” Williams said about the likeness of rPlus to Pattern Energy. “rPlus’ ambitious 15,000MW pipeline with [president Luigi Resta] and company will forge a capital partnership for quite some time.”

Sandbrook is initially helping fund a 1GW portfolio of near-term solar and storage projects, with plans to support its broader 15GW multi-year project pipeline as well. Besides solar and storage projects, the company also operates wind farms and pumped hydro storage projects.

Rather than buy out previous investors in the firm, Sandbrook opted to partner with existing local family office investor the Gardner Group and rPlus management to support the company’s vast development pipeline of projects in excess of 200MW.

rPlus’ Green River Energy Center in Emery County, Utah, is being assembled for early 2025 at 400MW of ground-mounted solar with 1,600MWh of battery storage resources, which provide four hours of storage capacity to balance the intermittent solar generation. Over the last five years, rPlus has fully developed more than 630MW of solar and wind projects now in service or under construction.

“It takes a pretty awesome team and a robust balance sheet to develop bigger assets with strong 20-year contracts, which are out of reach for smaller developers,” Williams said.

Asked about the firm’s post-pandemic energy transition and sustainable infrastructure plans, Williams said Sandbrook’s strategy is “squarely focused on the middle market, where the strongest opportunities exist in the power grid, [historically an] underserved market for capital solutions.”

The energy transition investor has to date deployed equity in a sweet spot of $125 million to $750 million on respective investments. Three of its target investments to date have been European onshore, offshore wind and battery storage companies, while rPlus is its first North American holding.

Record LP year

2023 was an active year for energy transition PE and infrastructure fund LP raising, with single LPs clocking in at more than $2 billion in hard cap closings. With investment principals previously at Riverstone Holdings, Blackstone, Goldman Sachs, Global Infrastructure Partners, and industry professionals from Siemens Gamesa and Avangrid, it shouldn’t come as a major feat that Sandbrook would double its initial capital commitment sought of $1 billion for its first LP.

On December 14, the investor announced the closing of a $2.1 billion hard cap funding for its inaugural infrastructure fund, which includes $1.5 billion for direct investments and a $600 million sidecar for co-investments. Thus far, Williams said the firm has committed “little more than half of that” hard cap fund to rPlus and other portfolio companies.

Affiliate publication Infrastructure Investor recently published its 2023 awards issue (separate subscription required) for North America fund raises, and ranked Sandbrook Climate Infrastructure Fund I as the second largest Equity Fund Raise of the Year. Incidentally, Sandbrook trailed Goldman Sachs, which originated its LP raise, while Goldman Sachs Asset Management raised $4 billion for its fourth infrastructure equities fund, West Street Infrastructure Partners IV.

With offices in Stamford, Connecticut, and in London, Sandbrook has 30 employees ranging from operating partners and investment professionals to administrative staff.