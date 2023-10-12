SK Capital bets on energy waste sequestration

Demand for environmental services is growing as companies in the energy and industrial sectors aim to meet tougher regulations and ambitious decarbonization goals. Earlier this week, New York headquartered SK Capital Partners completed the acquisition of Houston-based Milestone Environmental Services from Amberjack Capital Partners, also based in Houston. PE Hub spoke with Jack Norris, SK Capital’s managing director, to learn more.

Milestone operates a network of waste infrastructure that aims to reduce the carbon impact of its customers by permanently sequestering hydrocarbon waste more than a mile below the surface, preventing greenhouse gas emissions and water and ground contamination.

Its subsidiary, Milestone Carbon, provides services focusing on sequestration of carbon dioxide, including design, permitting, development and operations for significant industrial emitters.

“Over time, we see environmental regulations only getting more stringent,” Norris said, adding that this creates an “opportunity to grow with our customers as they need to comply with those standards and similarly grow their business.”

What made this investment interesting for SK Capital, according to Norris, is that Milestone’s core business falls under a critical part of combating global climate change, amid growing demand for such services.

Disposing of waste using new technologies helps energy-producing companies and other Milestone clients save costs and improve efficiency on their core operations, according to Norris. “Onsite disposal should lower costs,” he said. “We see ourselves as a partner to our customers, enabling them to focus on their core business and to dispose of their waste in a more cost effective and secure way.”

Since 2014, Milestone said it has sequestered more than two million tons of CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent) through its proprietary slurry injection process.

Among its differentiators, Norris said Milestone is able to track the carbon dioxide that is disposed downhole and permanently sequestered and provide that information to its customers. This helps customers that have made significant commitments to reducing their carbon footprint meet those objectives, he asserted.

Some of its core capabilities include waste disposal that is subject to “complex permitting and environmental compliance regulations.” The company also said it has expertise around subsurface rights leasing and geology analysis.

Another opportunity to scale the investment lies in providing waste management services to the industrial space, according to Norris.

Carbon capture and sequestration

Based on its current core business, Milestone has leverageable capabilities to grow carbon capture and sequestration investment, said Norris. “That’s applicable to carbon capture and that’s why we are excited about the platform, not just for what they do today, but what this business can become.”

Milestone has several CCS projects under development. It recently acquired 10,000 acres of land and pore space in Texas’ Upton and Midland counties for permanent sequestration and storage of C02 for its Midland Basin project.

As a relatively new science, carbon capture technology has drawn interest from energy investors, the government, researchers and others. Under the Inflation Reduction Act, the government is pouring a lot of resources in order to encourage investments in CCS. Investors too can monetize through carbon credits.

“The approach of targeting smaller projects with less complexity can enable Milestone to be among the first movers in this space,” Norris said, referring to CCS.

SK Capital will pursue both organic and inorganic growth strategies. “There is opportunity to do M&A and we will be selectively evaluating that to complement our growth.”