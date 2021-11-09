Sweetgreen targets $2.7bn valuation for U.S. IPO: Reuters

Salad chain Sweetgreen is seeking a valuation of up to $2.7 billion for its U.S. IPO, reported Reuters. The newswire noted that the company is planning on selling 12.5 million shares of its stock at a price range between $23 and $25 per share. Sweetgreen expects to list the stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SG.” Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Allen & Company are among the underwriters for the offering. Sweetgreen’s backers include T.Rowe Price, Lone Pine Capital and D1 Capital Partners.

Source: Reuters