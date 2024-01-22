TA Associates’ El-Nazer: ‘Community banks are actually quite healthy’

TA recently joined Centerbridge and Bridgeport as backers of Computer Services Inc, a developer of software for community banks.

The US has more than 4,000 community banks, according to the FDIC. There’s an even bigger market for companies that support those banks, especially at a time when financial institutions are strengthening their systems with modern technologies.

To that end, Boston-based TA Associates in early January announced a minority investment in Computer Services Inc (CSI), a Paducah, Kentucky-based developer of software for community banks. TA is joining Centerbridge Partners and Bridgeport Partners, which are currently majority and minority investors, respectively.

The deal comes after last year’s fears that many community and regional banks might go under, following the demise of some regional banks, most notably Silicon Valley Bank.

“By and large, community banks are actually quite healthy,” said Hythem El-Nazer, a managing director at TA Associates, in an interview with PE Hub. “People talk about consolidation, which is definitely happening, but community banks in general, certainly the CSI customers that we observed, are very healthy businesses.”

CSI has a “very strong and long history of steady growth,” he said, adding that over the last 25 years, the company has grown at an average rate of 8-9 percent compounded. “We want to accelerate that growth and take that growth into double digits.”

TA’s strategy is to look at the five-year growth plan of a business and then come up with ways to achieve that growth in half the time.

This investment is a way towards turbocharging CSI’s growth by putting more resources behind both organic and inorganic strategies, El-Nazer added. These strategies include hiring more people, strengthening the sales department and making strategic acquisitions.

Under Centerbridge and Bridgeport in December, CSI announced the acquisition of Hawthorn River, a St. Louis-based software provider which offers a loan origination system for community banks.

“The company has a roadmap of what products they want to build for their future,” El-Nazer said. “They are going to build some of those products, and for some others, they will seek to acquire. We will help them grow faster by supporting those efforts.”

TA Associates was looking into investing in the community banking and credit market in the US before it came across CSI. The firm has a similar investment with a company called Kinective, which is a co-investment with OceanSound Partners.

Kinective is a Pheonix-based provider of connectivity, workflow and analytics software for the banking sector. TA came across CSI as part of the due diligence for Kinective.

Co-investment

Centerbridge and Bridgeport acquired CSI in 2022 in a take-private deal that was valued at $1.6 billion. Almost a year later, TA joined the investment.

Even though there have been concerns about the health of banks and the risk associated with investments in regional banks, El-Nazer said this investment is not about spreading the risk among the three firms.

Centerbridge and Bridgeport “saw value in bringing on TA,” he explained. “They were not looking to sell any of their stake, but they decided that TA was the right partner to help them accelerate their growth, especially from an inorganic perspective.”

TA brings to the table its skill set as an experienced investor in the enterprise software space, while Bridgeport and Centerbridge have expertise investing in financial services, including banks.

In its year-long and in-depth review of the core banking market in the US, TA learned that community banks are in healthy shape and serve an important constituency. “Community banks play a critical role in the health of the US economy, and they are very important,” El-Nazer said. “They provide critical services to retail and small- and medium-sized customers across the United States.”

Community banks have very strong and loyal customer relationships and their customers rely on them as their trusted advisers, El-Nazer added. Lastly, he said community banks are investing heavily in technology, a trend that fits TA’s investment thesis.

El-Nazer and Mike Libert, a managing director at TA, will join CSI’s board of directors.