Tailwater, Ares-backed Cureton Midstream sale process attracts strategic interest, sources say

Cureton Midstream, a Rocky Mountains-focused operator of a 260-mile natural gas pipeline system, is in a late-stage sale process that could see the sponsor-backed midstream company sold by co-sponsors Tailwater Capital and Ares Management to a strategic company or an infrastructure fund, said sources familiar with the matter.

A sale process for the Denver-Julesburg (D-J) Basin midstream network operator was undertaken over the summer for the Denver-based target company, which is a natural gas-focused infrastructure operator formed in 2016 by the equity sponsors.

The infrastructure company provides gas processing services in the Rocky Mountain Infrastructure system, a network of gas and oil infrastructure in the D-J Basin, an oil and gas shale formation stretching 20,000 square miles from Colorado and Wyoming in the west to Nebraska and Kansas to the east.

Cureton operates a gas pipeline network on an approximate 225,000 acres in Weld, Adams and Morgan counties of Colorado. The system has 260 miles of gathering pipelines and is connected to three natural gas processing plants with current capacity of 103 million cubic feet (MMcf) of gas per day of natural gas flow, according to East Daley Analytics, an oil and gas industry data company.

A third source not involved in Cureton’s sale process said upstream-focused midstream gas companies like Cureton are likely to fetch on the low end of a 4-8x EBITDA multiple range from the previous year. Downstream processing-oriented midstream companies are worth between 8x and 11x EBITDA valuation multiples based on transactions from recent years, the source said.

Cureton could see a purchase price more in line with the low end of the 4-8x range, with the source pointing to the 4x EBITDA multiple fetched in the October 2022 sale of Outrigger DJ Midstream to Summit Midstream for $305 million. Because Cureton has a footprint about the same size as Outrigger, in three Colorado counties, and with 160 MMcf/d of gas capacity, Cureton could fetch between $200 million and $400 million in sale proceeds, the source said.

Evercore and Tutor Pickering & Holt advised Outrigger selling sponsors Outrigger Energy II, which is backed by NGP Energy Funds, and Sterling Investment Group. RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities advised Summit Midstream.

Summit, DCP Midstream, Western Midstream and Rocky Mountain Midstream are Cureton’s chief competitors in the D-J Basin. The two sources familiar said the strategics would be the most likely buyers of Cureton.

A secondary buyer group could also include infrastructure funds such as Stonepeak Infrastructure, Global Infrastructure Partners or Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners, they added.

According to a 2023 Enercom presentation, D-J Basin oil and gas well operators see a low cost of operations of $5.8 million per well site, compared with $9.4 million to operate wells in Delaware Basin of west Texas, making the D-J Basin region an attractive market for an infrastructure or equity-oriented investor, said the third source, a metric which also makes midstream capacity cheap in the region.

Cureton’s pipeline system has one active rig and is expected to increase in capacity from 119 MMcf/d in 2023 to an average of 152 MMcf/d in 2024, according to East Daley Analytics.

Cureton Midstream was formed in 2016 as a midstream infrastructure network by Ares and Tailwater funds. The investors backed a management team with multiple decades of infrastructure and finance experience at Cresta Fund Management, Access Midstream, Oasis Petroleum, Markwest Energy Partners, EagleClaw Midstream and Williams.

Cureton received funding from the Tailwater Energy Fund II, a $650 million hard-cap LP fund from December 2014 that also invested in Align Midstream Energy Partners, which sold in December 2022 to Enable Midstream, and PetroWaste Environmental, an oilfield waste management company that sold to Waste Management in March 2019.

Ares Management declined to comment. Cureton and Tailwater Capital did not respond to requests for comment.