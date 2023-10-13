Time for trail mix? Citation’s debut deal features healthy snacks

Citation Capital announced earlier this week the acquisition of healthy snack maker Cibo Vita in a deal that closed on September 1. The deal marks the Dallas-based PE firm’s first transaction since its founding in the first quarter of this year.

PE Hub discussed the debut deal with Tiffany Hagge, founder and managing partner, and Lydie Hudson, co-founder, president and chief operating officer of Citation, which invests in companies in the services, industrials and consumer sectors. They declined to comment on where they are in the fundraising process.

“The growth trends of snacking are going to continue,” Hagge said. “Over the past 15 years, consumers have continued to increase their snacking occasions, replacing meal occasions with snacking. We think that’s something that’s going to continue. There’s a convenience factor to it. There’s a health and wellness component to it, which certainly we don’t think is going away and is representative of the long-term secular tailwind.”

Snack sales in the US reached $181 billion in 2022, up 11 percent from 2021 according to research marketing firm Circana.

Based in Totowa, New Jersey, Cibo Vita is the parent company of popular snack brand Nature’s Garden, which produces healthy snacks such as trail mix, nuts, seeds and dried fruit. The company also produces brands such as Chocolate Orchard and Woodpecker.

“What we liked about this opportunity, specifically, is it’s a very healthy mix of private label and branded products,” Hudson said. “Also, we believe Cibo Vita is differentiated in their innovation capabilities.”

As our colleagues at Buyouts found in a deep dive into the food sector, healthy or “better-for-you” food options have been attractive to PE dealmakers because it is a recession-resistant sector (registration required). During the peak moments of the pandemic, consumers opted for healthier and more sustainable food diets.

Prior to founding Citation, Hagge originated, led and played key roles in transactions totaling more than $25 billion in enterprise value across multiple investment platforms including BDT Capital, Goldman Sachs Merchant Bank, and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

Meanwhile, with a career spanning more than 20 years in financial services, Hudson served on the executive board at Credit Suisse.

“We were introduced by a mutual connection that we both have known through the business community for a long time,” Hagge said. “Originally we exchanged notes about being finance professionals in risk bearing positions and it evolved from there. One of the things that’s important when you’re thinking about starting a firm is having great people around you. I’m an investor. That’s what I love to do. That’s what I think my highest and best use for our shareholders is, while Lydie is an amazing financial services operator.”

Hagge runs the investment side of the business, while Hudson runs Citation’s day-to-day operations.

The firm focuses exclusively on control investments of family- and founder-led businesses, and looks for businesses that inherently, through their business models, have stable and limited downside, and present asymmetric upside opportunities through execution, the Citation executives explained.

“That decision-making matrix of a founder and family is quite different than a sponsor or strategic because there are different catalysts,” Hagge said. “Whether the stock market is up or down, there are always founder- or family-led businesses that may trade for a specific or personal reason.

“We like things that are very defensible, non-discretionary, and that perform in any kind of economic backdrop. Cibo Vita is a hybrid between an industrial manufacturer and a staple [consumer packaged goods] company, so it has a lot of the characteristics that we like.”

Citation is Cibo Vita’s first outside shareholder. When asked about potentially making add-on acquisitions for Cibo Vita as a platform, Hudson said it’s probably too early to call, and the firm’s first goal is to drive growth.