Renewable energy assets yielded big deals for utilities and others in 2023

“There’s been a shuffling of assets in the public utility market as regulated utilities have been pulling back from power,” Jake Erhard, partner and head of ESG for Boston-based ArcLight Capital, told PE Hub.

Indeed, power generation carveouts from public utilities continued to be attractive targets for private equity and infrastructure fund buyouts in 2023. The biggest carveout of the year was Duke Energy’s renewable energy business, which involved two PE-backed deals totaling $3.16 billion.

Here’s PE Hub’s look back at five of the largest and most significant PE-backed renewable energy transactions of 2023, starting with the biggest.

1. Duke Energy sold its renewables business to PE firms in two deals, totaling $3.16bn

In June, Brookfield Renewable Partners, an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management, announced the acquisition of Duke Energy’s utility-scale wind and solar development business in a deal valued at $2.8 billion, including $1.1 billion in cash and $1.7 billion of assumed debt. The deal closed in October.

“With this acquisition, we are adding a scale operating renewable platform with a full suite of in-house capabilities and a proven management team experienced in operations and development,” said Connor Teskey, CEO of Brookfield Renewable, in the deal announcement. “We are also adding to our pipeline of renewable development projects, solidifying our position as one of the largest renewable energy businesses in the US with almost 90,000 megawatts of operating and development assets.”

Also in October, ArcLight Capital closed its $364 million acquisition of Duke’s commercial distributed generation business. ArcLight will manage the DG business as a new standalone company, investing out of the sponsor’s Fund VII. The business includes the historic REC Solar operating portfolio that the Charlotte, North Carolina, utility previously acquired in 2017.

2. ArcLight Capital sold Great River Hydro to Hydro-Quebec for $2bn

ArcLight’s $2 billion sale of Westborough, Massachusetts-based Great River Hydro to Hydro-Quebec represented the transfer of a long-life asset back to a strategic, as ArcLight’s Erhard characterized the deal.

ArcLight acquired the 584 MW hydro power portfolio in 2017 for $1.06 billion from TC Energy (formerly TransCanada). The Great River sale represented a strong exit for ArcLight’s VI fund after a six-year holding period, during which the sponsor added $1 billion of new 15- to 30-year purchase agreements, Erhard said.

Read more here on Great River Hydro in PE Hub’s interview with ArcLight’s Andrew Brannan.

3. PE-backed Invenergy bought wind and solar portfolio from AEP for $1.5bn

In July, Blackstone and CDPQ-backed Invenergy announced the acquisition of a 1.36 GW utility-scale wind and solar portfolio from American Electric Power in a $1.5 billion transaction. The asset portfolio, the largest acquisition to date for Invenergy, includes 14 projects in 11 states comprised of 1,200 MW of wind generation and 165 MW of solar projects.

The utility carveout is also noteworthy as the first renewables transaction to disclose a $580 million production tax credit (PTC) transferability mechanism, a component of the Inflation Reduction Act designed to speed up renewable energy projects.

Meghan Schultz, Invenergy’s chief financial officer, told PE Hub the tax credit transferability component doesn’t directly offset the deal’s purchase price, but rather the PTC transfer commitment provides a future stream of contracted cashflows from the portfolio, which project lenders can finance over the term of the remaining PTC period.

4. PE-backed Broad Reach Power sold energy storage biz to Engie for $1bn

In September, an investor group that includes Apollo Global Management and EnCap Investments arranged the $1 billion sale of the energy storage business of portfolio company Broad Reach Power to Engie, a utility based in La Défense, France.

Houston-based EnCap and other investors previously sold a 50 percent stake in Broad Reach to Apollo in 2021.

The Broad Reach sale exemplifies a key point in EnCap Energy Transition’s strategy. The team guides an investment early on with equity but if the company grows, it’s only natural that the investor sends the company to a mega fund with deep pockets.

“These things require billions of dollars, so it runs out of our capability,” Shawn Cumberland, managing partner of EnCap Energy Transition, told PE Hub. “We create companies that are going to be capital hogs. And then somebody big has to buy them and keep it going. That’s the next part of this evolution.”

5. Quantum Capital sold ConnectGen to Repsol for $768m

In September, Quantum Capital reached an agreement to sell ConnectGen, a wind and solar development business, to Repsol, in a €715 million ($768 million) deal.

Repsol isn’t a utility like the others covered in this story, but the deal illustrated the return of foreign strategic buyers as new market entrants to the US renewable energy market. A press release for the deal said ConnectGen had over 20 GW of solar, storage and wind projects in its future development pipeline for construction.

Like the Broad Reach deal and the 2022 sale of New York utility Con Edison’s renewable energy division to German utility RWE AG, ConnectGen’s sale showed strong interest from European strategics in US renewable development.

More to come

Looking to 2024, PE Hub expects to see more deal activity involving utility sellers.

For example, in August, Algonquin Power & Utilities announced that it will evaluate the sale of its renewable energy development business and operational portfolio, with JP Morgan Securities serving as financial adviser.

Based in Oakville, Ontario, Algonquin became a renewable project developer following the 2017 acquisition of a cumulative 44.25 percent equity interest in solar-focused yieldco Atlantica Yield.

The sale of Algonquin’s renewable business offers an acquisition opportunity for a PE firm or infrastructure investor, said Ted Brandt, the founder and CEO of Marathon Capital, a Chicago investment bank focused on renewable energy.

“There is real strategic logic to this transaction,” Brandt told PE Hub. “It’s a simplification story to the utility business, and there’s a significant development arm that will go with that business, though it’s to be determined if the private market is receptive to it.”

Storage is another area ripe for dealmaking. The energy storage market is an area still in the early days for deployment, financing and ultimately M&A activity. Brandt and Erhard were in agreement that pieces of the federal IRA could spur new equity investments into storage developers and asset portfolios in the $150 million equity value range.

And PE Hub expects to see more deals take advantage of the PTC used by Invenergy.

PE Hub will be watching all these developments in the new year.