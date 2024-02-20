TPG Growth eyes increase in outpatient procedures with Compass Surgical

Ambulatory surgery centers – facilities where medical procedures are performed on an outpatient basis – benefit all the key stakeholders in the healthcare system, Zach Ferguson, a partner of TPG Growth, told PE Hub. TPG Growth and co-investor Health Velocity Capital announced in January a co-investment in Compass Surgical Partners, a Raleigh, North Carolina-based ASC facility manager formed in 2011.

Compass has facilitated the construction of more than 100 ASC sites across the US. The investment will enable the company to expand in areas where hospitals are strained or population growth mandates additional centers, Ferguson said.

Compass installs “de novo” facilities, or new-build constructions typically located at standalone sites, rather than facilities located at a shopping center or other commercial space, due to the nature of the infrastructure for a health facility.

Organic initiatives that Compass and its financial sponsors are pursuing include local recruitment from physician groups, which in turn brings more medical cases to the facility operator. Often Compass will work with local healthcare or hospital groups to divert outpatient services to the ASC, though Ferguson said the ASC also provides an attractive alternative for local physicians to join.

Compass represents the first pure-play ASC company for TPG Growth, though Ferguson said the PE investor has been involved with numerous ambulatory services companies for more than a decade. Current and prior holdings include GoHealth Urgent Care, a provider of on-demand care services which went public in 2020, MedQuest Associates, an outpatient diagnostic imaging center operator, and Implantable Provider Group, a surgery care provider that TPG Growth backed in 2021.

The case for ASCs

Many surgeries are increasingly being performed in ASCs rather than hospitals. ASCs provide patients and physicians with a place to perform procedures that does not require an overnight stay, reducing the risk of infection and allowing recovery to take place at home.

The shift in care to ASCs reduces the strain on hospitals and lowers procedure costs for payers, benefiting both patients and insurance providers. Physicians prefer the model due to better quality of life, convenient scheduling, fast turnover time and additional income, argue proponents.

Currently there are more than 6,000 Medicare-certified ASC facilities in operation in the US. The ASC market is expected to hit $53.67 billion by 2028, according to Becker’s ASC Review.

More than 50 percent of medical procedures traditionally conducted at a hospital can now be done in an ASC facility, a margin that creates about $38 billion in annual savings to hospital and healthcare system operators, according to Definitive Healthcare. That trend is expected to continue as long as the clip of ASC site installations continues.