Trinity Hunt looks for targets that ‘move the IT stack to the cloud’

Earlier in February,Trinity Hunt Partners announced the close of its oversubscribed seventh fund with $700 million in hard cap commitments. PE Hub spoke with managing partner Blake Apel about the kinds of deals the fund will invest in.

Fund VII is focused on investments in fragmented business-to-business service industries, including cloud-based IT consulting and cybersecurity services, facility maintenance services and engineering services.

“Businesses that move the IT stack to the cloud, enterprise software enabling integrated with big data and AI coming on board” are key themes, Apel said.

The technology services market is poised to see significant growth due to multiple overlapping secular trends, including the migration of IT infrastructure to the cloud and businesses moving from enterprise resource planning systems to complex stacks of functional systems, Apel said.

Investment thesis

Since its inception in 1993, the Dallas-based investor, with $2 billion of assets under management, has invested in founder-oriented companies whose managers are seeking to take their company to the next level. Typical holdings are companies generating less than $10 million of EBITDA on annual revenue of up to $75 million.

The firm’s focus on service-oriented companies is one of its differentiators. The services market is bifurcated between large global companies and small founder-owned companies. The latter typically make up a tight-knit network of C-suite executives and investors, Apel explained. Platform companies often hire executives from within Trinity Hunt’s network, Apel noted.

For example, a sub-sector, such as clinical research services, typically has only a handful of PE firms involved in lower mid-market investments. Trinity Hunt recently made a majority investment in Centricity Research, a clinical research services provider.

Trinity Hunt pursues a buy-and-build strategy that often includes 10 to 15 add-ons for a platform company. The sponsor envisions a platform company growing about five times larger over an average holding period of five to seven years, Apel said.

Visterra Landscape Group provides a recent example. In August, Visterra acquired two commercial landscaping businesses, Oberson’s Nursery and Dyna-Mist. Chicago-based Visterra aims to become a “super-regional or national” commercial landscaping platform.

As for exit routes, Trinity Hunt often sells portfolio companies to PE firms focused on mid-market companies. Noteworthy exits include the sale of litigation support company Lexitas to Apax Partners and Mid America Pet Food, maker of the Victor dog food, to TA Associates.