Warburg Pincus-backed specialty insurance provider Fortegra files for IPO

Fortegra, a Jacksonville, Florida-based specialty insurance subsidiary of Tiptree Inc, has filed to go public.

Fortegra is backed by Warburg Pincus.

The stock will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “TFG.”

The number of shares that will be sold as well as the price range have yet to be set.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Jefferies are serving as the lead underwriters. Also, Barclays is acting as joint bookrunning manager for the proposed offering.

Warburg Pincus invested in Fortegra in 2022.

Headquartered in New York City, Warburg Pincus has more than $60 billion in private equity assets under management.