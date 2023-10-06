Warburg’s Ruoxi Chen: Innovative therapies will drive demand for Simtra BioPharma Solutions

Warburg Pincus and Advent International earlier this week completed the carve-out of Baxter International’s BPS business for $4.25bn.

Warburg Pincus and Advent International earlier this week completed the carve-out of Baxter International’s BioPharma Solutions (BPS) business for $4.25 billion. The deal comes as innovations in drug development, such as mRNA vaccines, and drug delivery, such as prefilled syringes, drive demand for contract development – and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) like the carve-out.

The new standalone company will operate as Simtra BioPharma Solutions, headquartered in New Jersey.

“One of the reasons why we are attracted to investing in pharma services is that the industry has had a long track record of introducing innovative therapies to the market and relies on critical supply chain partners such as Simtra to manufacture those drugs,” Ruoxi Chen, Warburg’s managing director, told PE Hub.

Simtra is a business that “will benefit from the growth of these new therapies, because it is providing critical outsourced services in the manufacturing and production of those drugs,” Chen said.

At the height of the pandemic in 2021 for example, BPS partnered with Moderna to provide manufacturing services and supply packaging for millions of covid vaccines, which used a relatively new drug innovation in mRNA.

Even as demand for covid vaccines slows as the pandemic eases, there are a chain of drug innovations that are targeting other diseases where Simtra can play a part.

“The customers that we are serving are developing highly innovative and highly complex drugs in areas such as oncology, obesity and antivirals, where there continues to be a high unmet need, and where BPS can be a critical supply chain partner,” Chen said.

Carve-out chops

“Simtra had all the foundational ingredients to be a successful standalone CDMO business,” explained Chen, noting that the business has developed “a strong, quality reputational track record” and “differentiated technical capabilities” over the years.

“However, the business has historically been under-invested from a capacity standpoint,” the Warburg managing director said.

Among Warburg’s strengths is the New York firm’s experience in carving out businesses and partnering with large public companies to help unlock value. “We have a very deep bench of operating partners who have experience in carve-outs, IT systems, commercial go-to-market, and others who help these businesses transition from a corporate subsidiary to a standalone company,” he said.

To scale the business, Warburg and its co-investor will embark on organic strategies by adding new lines of drug delivery systems, such as prefilled syringes. “Those are the most attractive areas to add capacity in, because they are the formats in which a lot of these new innovative therapies are manufactured with,” Chen said.

For growth, emphasis will be on adding talent and capital to drive operational excellence within the existing footprint. Simtra has manufacturing sites in Bloomington, Indiana, and Halle, Germany.

“This is not a thesis predicated on financial engineering, but it is driven by a recognition that there are operational excellence initiatives that we can bring through our management teams,” he said.

The firms will also be looking at M&A opportunities that can add to existing capabilities and geography, to accelerate their thesis, according to the Warburg managing director.

Even as uncertainty continues to stalk the economy, one way to mitigate that “is to ultimately focus on drugs that are delivering value to the healthcare system,” including treatments for cancer and obesity, Chen said. “We feel that those classes of drugs will continue to be supported and have traction with patients.”

Co-investment

Warburg and Advent have equal stakes in the business.

“We have known and admired the Advent team for a number of years and felt there is a strong cultural alignment between our two institutions,” Chen said. “We are both growth-oriented global PE firms, and we have very aligned views on how to grow the business.”

There is more than “enough work to go around,” including supporting Simtra as a standalone organization, transitioning away from Baxter, implementing organic investments and potential M&A demands, said Chen.

Track record

Since its founding in 1966, Warburg has invested over $17 billion in more than 180 healthcare companies, including Summit Health, Modernizing Medicine, Ensemble Healthcare Partners, and Global Healthcare Exchange, and has been an active investor in life sciences.

Recent Warburg deals include Sotera Health, a provider of sterilization products and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry, which went public in 2020.

And in July of this year, Warburg sold Strasbourg-based Polyplus, a provider of upstream technologies for cell and gene therapies, to Sartorius Stedim Biotech, based in Aubagne, France.