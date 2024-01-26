Webster prepping sale of CenExel Clinical Research, sources say

Clinical research is increasingly catching the interest of PE investors; PE Hub has seen a flurry of deals in recent months.

After testing the market for CenExel Clinical Research three years ago, Webster Equity Partners is prepping the largest operator of independent clinical research sites in the US for sale in a process set to launch in February, three sources familiar with the matter told PE Hub.

Goldman Sachs is Webster’s sellside advisor for the process, the sources said.

CenExel is to be marketed on $85 million of EBITDA for 2023, two sources said. Though the clinical research M&A market has been slow over the past few years, one source said CenExel could fetch a 13x or 14x EBITDA multiple in a sale, pegging the company’s valuation at around $1.2 billion.

Webster previously attempted to sell CenExel in mid-2021, when sources told PE Hub the business generated $70 million of EBITDA.

Potential buyers for CenExel could include GHO Capital Partners, which operates Velocity Clinical Research; Linden Capital Partners, owner of Evolution Research Group; Curewell Capital, operator of the Alliance for Multispecialty Research; and KKR, whose portfolio company Headlands Research is also a comp to CenExel, one source said.

Another potential buyer group consists of contract research organizations (CROs). Avacare, the clinical research division of IQVIA, a public company, is one CRO that has been acquisitive. Other CROs, including Celerion, backed by HIG Capital, and Parexel, backed by EQT and Goldman Sachs Asset Management, might also see value in CenExel.

Based in Salt Lake City and formed in 2018, CenExel is a clinical research site manager that conducts studies on behalf of pharmaceutical companies across areas including post-operation pain (analgesia), neurology, psychiatry, vaccines and sleep. The company operates 18 facilities – called CenExel Centers of Excellence – that provide study services ranging from patient recruitment and screening to medical procedures and monitoring.

Webster Equity Partners, a healthcare-focused PE sponsor based in Waltham, Massachusetts, invested in CenExel in 2018 through Fund IV, an $875 million vehicle raised that year.

Clinical research is increasingly catching the interest of private equity investors. PE Hub has seen a flurry of deals involving clinical research sites and CROs, according to a 2023 report by Harris Williams.

“Clinical trial sites are positioned for sustained growth due to an expanding US pre-clinical pipeline, a steady rise in pharmaceutical R&D spend and increasing trial complexity. With these drivers in place, the estimated $16 billion US clinical trial site market is expected to grow at 6.8 percent CAGR through 2025,” according to the report.

Paul Hepper, managing director of Harris Williams’ Healthcare and Life Sciences Group, told PE Hub the sector is likely to see increased M&A in 2024. “Private equity brings liquidity and a growth mindset to these businesses,” he said.

Webster Equity Partners, CenExel and Goldman Sachs did not return requests for comment.