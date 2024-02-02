‘We’re hiring’: 5 PE deals leveraging the talent shortage and other HR complexities

TPG, MidOcean Partners and CDPQ are some of the players investing in the human resources sector.

The talent shortage in the US job market and increased complexity in managing employees are driving private equity investments in companies that offer multiple human resources-related services across different sectors.

PE Hub is rounding up five recent deals in the sector, starting with the latest.

1. TPG backs G&A Partners

Fort Worth, Texas-headquartered TPG earlier in January agreed to invest in G&A Partners, a Houston-based human resources and technology services platform.

G&A Partners is a professional employment organization (PEO) that supports more than 3,000 small and medium-sized businesses nationwide through a full suite of technology-enabled human resources services, according to the company.

G&A Partners offers services such as HR management software, payroll administration, health insurance and benefits, risk management and compliance, and outsourced accounting.

“As companies contend with increasingly complex regulatory environments, the importance of the employee experience remains paramount,” said Peter Munzig, a partner at TPG. “For nearly three decades, G&A has demonstrated a track record of growth and helping solve their customers’ most complex human capital needs.”

2. MidOcean invests in Re-Sourcing

MidOcean Partners in January invested in The Re-Sourcing Group, a Valhalla, New York-based professional staffing services firm.

Previously, Re-Sourcing was backed by McNally Capital.

Re-Sourcing provides staffing, consulting and direct hire solutions that specialize in finance and accounting, legal and compliance and IT services. The investment from MidOcean Partners is meant to provide capital and resources to accelerate Re-Sourcing growth, expand its solutions offerings and extend its geographic footprint.

“We see numerous opportunities for further growth through both organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions. These include deepening the company’s relationships with existing clients, expanding its service offerings and entering new markets,” said Elias Dokas, a managing director at MidOcean.

3. CDPQ-backed Workleap buys Pingboard

Workleap, a portfolio company of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) in December acquired Pingboard, an Austin, Texas-based human resources technology software-as-a-service (SaaS) business with 2,000 customers globally.

Workleap helps businesses navigate the challenging world of a digitally connected workforce. The company said it has over 20,000 customers in more than 100 countries. The acquisition of Pingboard adds new capabilities to the company’s family of software products, said Simon De Baene, co-founder and CEO of Workleap.

“We’re really excited about adding Pingboard’s leading Org Chart and Employee Directory capabilities to our platform – in this new hybrid work era, being able to easily visualize and understand the workplace is incredibly valuable,” he said. “This acquisition will also unlock unprecedented synergies between all our products, allowing us to tremendously increase the value we bring to all our customers.”

4. White Wolf-backed NSC Technologies acquires Shipyard Staffing

White Wolf Capital Group’s portfolio company NSC Technologies acquired Shipyard Staffing, a Virginia-based provider of staffing solutions for the shipyard and marine infrastructure industry in December.

Based in Portsmouth, Virginia, NSC Technologies is a provider of staffing solutions servicing the global marine, energy, commercial and industrial marketplace.

“We are excited about what the future will bring as a result of this new partnership. Shipyard Staffing’s expertise and commitment to the Marine staffing industry align well with NSC and we are honored to have them join the platform,” said Andres Gutierrez, a managing director at White Wolf.

5. Osceola Capital-backed Talent Groups buys Progilisys

Talent Groups, a portfolio company of Osceola Capital Management, acquired Progilisys Solutions, an IT staffing and IT-managed service provider.

“This acquisition underlines our dedication to strategic growth and our confidence in Talent Groups as a frontrunner in IT staffing solutions,” said Michael Babb, chairman of Osceola Capital Management. “Progilisys Solutions adds unique strengths to our expanding portfolio.”

Houston-based Talent Groups is an IT staffing service provider. Progilisys is based in Phoenix.

On the other side of the Atlantic, there have recently been several notable deals in this sector too. PE Hub Europe covered the deals here.