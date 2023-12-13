Do Electric Sheep dream of AI-powered lawn mowers?

VC-backed Electric Sheep expects to announce lawnmowing service deals later on Wednesday, as the startup gears up to launch a PE fund.

Electric Sheep, a startup backed by Foundation Capital, Tiger Global and other venture capital investors, hopes to revolutionize the landscaping industry through a strategy of artificial intelligence, acquistions and private equity.

Later on Wednesday, the AI- and robotics-powered maintenance company plans to announce that it has acquired two landscaping businesses, Lemon Grove, California-based Westar Landscaping and Orange, California-based Caliscapes. Based in San Francisco, the startup is launching a private equity fund to make more acquisitions in 2024.

PE Hub spoke to Electric Sheep co-founder and CEO Nag Murty and co-founder and COO Jarrett Herold about the company’s future acquisition plans and the PE fund the company is launching.

Prior to the current deals, Electric Sheep had acquired two other landscaping businesses in the last few months. In October, Electric Sheep acquired Nashville-based Phenix Landscape, and Complete Landscaping, which is based in Whittier, California.

Founded in 2019, Electric Sheep develops proprietary artificial intelligence and robotics models that can automate various physical tasks to products such as lawnmowers. The company is acquiring traditional outdoor landscaping service providers and transforming them using proprietary AI software and robots.

The four acquisitions have been made using a mix of venture capital and venture debt. But now, Electric Sheep is raising a PE fund to go after a pipeline of acquisitions next to continue a roll-up process. Murty said the fund will be closing in Q1 as the company brings some of its target acquisitions to LOI. In terms of investors for the fund, Murty said there are a handful of interested parties, including family offices and firms that have made investments in the Landscape industry.

Electric Sheep is looking for target companies that are in major metro areas, have strong customer bases, well-maintained equipment and exceptional facilities. While the most recent deals have been for smaller landscaping businesses, Electric Sheep has its sights set on a bigger prize. The company wants to acquire a platform company that is multi-geographical and can accelerate growth. In a way the company has done PE backwards, acquiring the add-ons before the major deal.

“From there, we want to continue to invest in tools and processes and the things that are going to really change what outdoor work looks like, more broadly,” Herold said.

Unlike the traditional PE model, Electric Sheep wants to hold on to its investments for a long period of time. “Our goal is to buy, hold and keep growing these businesses for as long as we can,” said Murty. “The roll-up is the first phase where we want to acquire and grow quickly. But then on top of that we want to continue organic growth and build an entity that does not exist today.”

Since shifting to an investment model, Electric Sheep has grown revenues 8x. The company believes it has a growing pipeline of interested businesses that can create 10x growth next year.

Herold said the plan is to operate new acquisitions as local branches of a national entity. Electric Sheep consists of two separate C-corps, Electric Sheep Robotics and Verdant, which is a services company.

Murty said Electric Sheep Robotics owns 100 percent of Verdant today. Electric Sheep will make the acquisitions, while Verdant is the brand that operates them. “Electric Sheep is integrating all of its acquisitions into the Verdant brand for now, until the point that it closes on a platform company, where we’d like to maintain the brand value of that business and have the owner and Leadership stay on to run the integrated business,” Herold added.

A baa-baa backed name

Electric Sheep has its name from the 1968 Philip K Dick-penned book Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? It was later adapted into the classic 1982 sci-fi flick Blade Runner starring Harrison Ford. Murty said he was a fan of the book and the movie, and there’s a connection with sheep grazing on grass.

Murty and Herold pointed to significant deal activity from private equity in landscaping as one reason to launch a PE fund.

PE Hub has seen several deals occur in the space over the past year. In November, Lincoln Road acquired two landscaping services companies.

Also in November, Bregal-backed Juniper Landscaping acquired Shooter and Lindsey, Inc, a landscaping maintenance and installation provider based in Katy, Texas. In August, Dallas-based Trinity Hunt Partners acquired Cincinnati-based Oberson’s Nursery and Landscapes and Wylie, Texas-based Dyna-Mist.