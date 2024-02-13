Yellow Wood hopes to leverage brand loyalty to grow ChapStick

Yellow Wood acquired Suave Brands from Unilever in 2023. In January, the firm announced ChapStick as Suave's first add-on deal under the PE firm's ownership.

Consumers continue to spend money on beauty and personal care products, making the subsector attractive to private equity firms. Just ask Yellow Wood Partners. In January, the Boston-based PE firm’s portfolio company Suave Brands Company announced it is acquiring lip balm brand ChapStick from Haleon, a consumer healthcare company based in Weybridge, England. The deal was valued at $430 million and is expected to close in the first half of 2024. As part of the deal, Haleon will receive a passive minority interest in Suave Brands, valued at $80 million.

PE Hub spoke with Tad Yanagi, a partner at Yellow Wood, about the enduring appeal of the ChapStick brand, the PE firm’s history of corporate carveouts and trends in the personal care space.

By Yellow Wood’s analysis, the ChapStick brand “had been de-prioritized under Haleon over the last several years,” Yanagi told PE Hub. “And you could see that through their focus and how they had been pulling back on some of their consumer marketing spend.”

Yellow Wood was attracted to a few consumer research stats that showcased the strength of the ChapStick brand. It had 80 percent-plus brand awareness as well as the highest conversion and retention rate in the category. There was also a noticeable stat in future purchase intent and brand loyalty. Of consumers that used ChapStick in the past 12 months, 94 percent said they would either definitely buy or probably buy the brand again.

Yanagi said there are three core areas that Yellow Wood believes can accelerate brand growth: sales, product innovation and marketing.

Carving out in the consumer sector

Yellow Wood acquired Suave Brands from London-based consumer goods company Unilever in 2023. ChapStick is Suave Brands’ first add-on deal under the PE firm’s ownership. Yellow Wood may consider others.

“We’ve built out the portfolio with over a billion dollars of retail sales across those two brands,” Yanagi said. “We would look to continue to find ways to add brands into it. But with those two brands, there’s a lot of scale there, and with the team we’ve built, we see a great opportunity over the next three to four years for growth in those two brands, even absent any additional acquisitions.”

Yellow Wood has relied on a corporate carveout strategy for its acquisitions. ChapStick is the firm’s fifth corporate carveout in the past four years.

In 2021, Yellow Wood added the Scholl International brand, acquiring it from Slough, UK-based consumer goods company Reckitt. The deal reunited Scholl’s, which operates globally outside of America, with Dr Scholl’s. Yellow Wood bought Dr Scholl’s from Bayer in 2019 for $585 million.

In 2022, the firm announced the formation of sexual wellness Beacon Wellness Brands. Beacon Wellness was formed after the acquisition of several brands from personal care, beauty and sexual wellness device and accessory maker Clio.

The firm also agreed to acquire Elida Beauty from Unilever in December 2023.

In 2017, Yellow Wood sold personal care company PDC Brands to CVC Capital Partners for over $1 billion, reaping a 12x multiple and an around 77 percent internal rate of return back. The transaction won Buyouts’ Deal of the Year.

Personal care stays resilient

PE Hub has seen a slew of deals in beauty and personal care. This includes six deals that happened in the first half of 2023.

Yanagi said the personal care subsector is attractive because it tends to be in categories that are fairly resilient and everyday items.

Personal care didn’t experience “significant fluctuations during covid, which we saw in many other categories,” he added. He also pointed to entrepreneurial activity in personal care, “which leads to opportunities for private equity to be thinking about how the category can evolve over time with new brands emerging.”

Yanagi said inflation has been a challenge. While consumers continue to spend more money, they’re actually getting less bang for their buck. That dynamic forces consumers to make choices about buying products, which can lead to fewer sales. On the bright side, he said inflation is waning and unit growth is starting to bounce back.